CBN Quizzes Nigerians Amid Naira Scarcity – [See Complete Survey Questions]

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented a nationwide survey to determine the extent of Naira scarcity throughout the federation.

Naija News reports that the apex bank, in the survey made available on its X (formerly Twitter) handle, quizzes Nigerians on the availability of the Naira notes in their various locations.

In the online Google survey form, the CBN also listed the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, containing six questions to aid its findings.

“What is the situation on naira availability in your location?” the apex bank asked, requesting Nigerians to “Kindly fill out this Survey to help us serve you better.”

See the complete survey form questions below:

1 – Are you experiencing cash shortage in your location?

2 – In which specific location are you experiencing cash shortage?” the apex bank listed states of the federation for response.

3 – Which financial institution have you recently withdrawn money from?

4 – Was it an Over-the-Counter or ATM withdrawal? Over-the-Counter? ATM withdrawal

5 – What was the over-the-counter withdrawal limit at this financial institution?

6 – What was the ATM withdrawal limit at this financial institution?

Naija News reports that the CBN survey question is coming amidst the fresh cash scarcity Nigerians have been battling with as several ATMs have dried up and commercial banks have restricted the amount of cash customers can withdraw over the counter.

The apex bank’s survey question has since generated a barrage of reactions on social media.