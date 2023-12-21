‘Na Who I Go Ask?’ Reactions As CBN Asks Nigerians About Situation Of Naira Scarcity In Their Areas

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Thursday morning, asked Nigerians to provide feedback on the situation of Naira scarcity in their various locations.

The request from the apex bank comes amidst the fresh cash scarcity Nigerians have been battling with as several ATMs have dried up and commercial banks have restricted the amount of cash customers can withdraw over the counter.

Amidst the ongoing development, the CBN in a post via its official account on the X platform asked Nigerians to fill out a feedback form to enable it to serve citizens better.

“What is the situation on naira availability in your location? Kindly fill out this Survey to help us serve you better,” the CBN wrote.

In response, while some Nigerians lamented the cash scarcity in the comment section, others mocked the CBN for asking such questions and called on the apex bank to do the needful in resolving the situation rather than ask Nigerians to fill out forms.

Some others stated that the scarcity is artificially induced and lamented the hardship.

See some of the reactions.

@dammygtnet: It’s funny when no reason is given for the artificial cash scarcity. Please fix up.

@kaurday: If you ask me , na who I go ask

@sunnybest002: It’s terrible

@marcus_adeniyi: Whose got time for this nonsense?

@sp_OJOAGBA: Oga forget that survey, just send any of your trusted people to enter bank and ask for 100k on the canter… Gtbank, Access, Fidelity etc are not giving cash more than 50k…

Dirty Naira note every where.,,,

Mr CBN governor shey normal.

@EmmyIfejiofor: CBN is asking us question

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

@Horllar_frosh: Is just like Nigeria is basically designed to be a hell fire because I don’t even understand how we are struggling for everything in this country yet we not making any progress yet we call ourself giant of Africa.

@Iselema: Naira is no where to be found and POS guys are reaping us off.

@MrDickson_O: Instead of disbursing money to banks you’re calling for a useless survey. Is something wrong with the people in CBN?

@Chines_zoe: We no dey fill out any form. If you want people to commit suicide simply say it so that God will know who to punish when he comes with his righteous anger. No cash inside the bank, you will queue three hours to get a single withdrawal from an atm of 5k. Una wicked. That’s fact.

Story continues below advertisement



@AdeBaller5: You know the situation of the country, you are still asking stupid question.