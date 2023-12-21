Supreme Court Reserves Judgment In Bauchi Governor Election

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the appeal by the Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Sadique Abubakar, against the election of Governor Bala Mohammed.

Naija News understands that Abubakar approached the apex court after the Appeal Court, Abuja Division, upheld the victory of Governor Mohammed in the governorship election held on March 18.

Sadeeq Abubakar and his party are demanding that the Apex Court set aside the recent judgement by the Appeal Court, which upheld the election of Bala Mohammed, and declare him the winner of the election.

While presenting his brief during the Court’s sitting, Leading Counsel to the APC and Its Candidate argued that the appellate court overlooked some fundamental issues raised by his client, including alleged noncompliance with the electoral act in the election processes.

On his part, lead counsel to the respondents, Chris Uche SAN, urged the Apex Court to uphold the appellate court’s decision, arguing that the verdict was in line with sections 148 and 135 of the electoral act.

Story continues below advertisement



After listening to the submissions of the counsels, the 5-man panel led by Justice John Inyang Okoro said that a date for the judgement would be communicated to all the parties involved in due course.