Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 21st December 2023

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 20th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1225 and sell at N1228 on Wednesday 20th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1225 Selling Rate N1228

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 907 Selling Rate 908

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed the release date for the federal government’s N75 billion grant to small-scale businesses nationwide.

In a statement on Tuesday, Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs in the Office of the Vice President, announced that the disbursement is scheduled to start in January 2024.

He further mentioned that the disbursement process would be conducted through the collaboration of the government and the Bank of Industry, utilizing pre-existing structures.

“The loans totalling about N75 billion will be given to small businesses nationwide at an interest rate of 9 percent. The upward review, according to the bank, is to increase the number of beneficiaries of the bank’s loan scheme and impact more livelihoods,” he stated.

In June, the Vice President pledged to expedite the distribution of the palliative to businesses.