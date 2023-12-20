Tinubu, Wike Have No Power Over You, Edwin Clark Tells Fubara

Prominent Ijaw leader, Edwin Clark has asked Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State to stay through to himself.

Recall President Bola Tinubu intervened in the political impasse in Rivers State and brokered peace between Governor Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, at a meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday.

During the meeting which was attended by the Rivers Deputy Governor, Ngozi Odu, former Governor Peter Odili and other stakeholders, Wike and Fubara signed an eight-point agreement to settle the crisis.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Clark told Governor Fubara that President Tinubu and his predecessor do not have any power over him and should ignore the directives given to him.

The elder statement stated that it was clear to Nigerians that Governor Fubara was ambushed and intimidated into submission at the meeting.

Clark told Fubara that he was elected the same way the President was elected, adding that the presidential intervention was illegal and unconstitutional.

He said: “It is obvious that Governor Siminialayi Fubara was ambushed and intimidated into submission. President Tinubu should know that with all the powers he possesses, he cannot override the Constitution.

“From all that transpired at the meeting, the laws of the land have not been obeyed. President Tinubu simply sat over a meeting where the constitution, which is the fulcrum of his office as President and which he swore to uphold and abide by, was truncated and desecrated.

“The eight resolutions reached, are the most unconstitutional, absurd, and obnoxious resolutions at settling feuding parties that I have ever witnessed in my life. As a matter of fact, some media captured it very well when they described it as directives.”