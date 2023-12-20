Rivers Lawmaker Speaks On 26 Other Lawmakers Returning To PDP After Fubura’s Agreement With Wike, Tinubu

One of the lawmakers who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Enemi Alabo George, has said they all have no plan to return to the PDP.

According to George, the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, signed the eight-point resolution at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

George further stated that Governor Fubara even gave a speech after he signed the truce.

The lawmaker, in an interview with Channels TV on Wednesday night, insisted that there was division in the PDP and that there was no going back on their decision.

When asked if the 27 members would return to the PDP since a peace deal had been brokered between the warring parties, George said, “We have crossed that Rubicon. We are not going back there. No, we moved to the APC. Other than the division issue in our party, we voted for Mr President, and if we found the President worthy of our vote, then I think we should find him worthy of our support.

“We have moved over to join his ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’, and we are hand in glove with him to ensure that the expectations of Nigerians are fulfilled. So, we have moved to the APC, we are working with Mr President, we have crossed that Rubicon and there is no going back for us.”

George also spoke on the controversy that surrounded the eight-point resolution presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News had earlier reported that prominent Nigerians described the document as mere paper that has no legal backing.

He stressed that the governor signed the document.

When asked about the peace meeting and the number of people present, he said there were a lot of people at the meeting, adding, “I’m sure we were between 100 and 200, but I’m not certain about that (figure). We had members of the House of National Assembly, members of the House of Assembly, the governor, commissioners, the deputy governor, elder statesmen, two former governors, traditional rulers, chairman of the Rivers State Traditional Rulers Council, elders and opinion leaders in the state. It was massive.”

Asked if the governor signed the document, he stated, “This was how it went; for every item that was considered, the President gave both parties the option of controverting or agreeing. So each item was deliberated upon. So, for item one, they would ask, do you agree, then people would respond ‘yes I agree’, or ‘no I don’t agree’. Same for other items until the items were exhausted.

“At the end of all the deliberations, parties were asked to come up and append their signatures to that document. Then Mr President said, ‘do I have your approval to release this document to the press?’ Everybody echoed yes, so everybody signed on the document and then we moved forward.

“The governor was there, the governor signed, the governor made a speech after the meeting that he was committed to the agreement. Mr Speaker (Martins Amaewhule) also made a speech and committed to accepting all the terms of the agreement and committing to work with that document.”