Rivers Crisis: Peace Agreement Brokered By Tinubu Is Worthless And Useless – Tietie

A legal practitioner, Frank Tietie has described the peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu between the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike as worthless and useless.

Tietie warned the people of Rivers not to pay much attention to it.

Speaking during an interview on Arise News, Tietie said the agreement was cooked up to make Fubara bend to do their biddings.

He insisted that the document is simply a ceasefire and a way to reduce the tension.

Tietie claimed that Fubara has already being weakened before the agreement was signed, adding that the pact is a way of getting the governor to save face.

According to him, “We are unnecessarily exalting a mere political intervention by the president, which has no legal basis and that is a sad development. You don’t reduce a quarrel between a political Godfather and son to a point where the president of the country will invite them to the Aso rock villa without any legal basis, and then ask them to sign a certain paper. That paper is worthless and useless.

“We shouldn’t give much attention to it to the extent that Rivers State indigenes are now debating it. I think it’s laughable. It shows that many people do not understand the purpose of a ceasefire in wartime. They don’t know that it is a time to reduce tension, re-strategize to carry out further attacks. That’s what the document is for. It has diverted attention from the build up we have witnessed in Rivers State which would have snowballed into a political crisis.

“Fubara has already been weakened before signing that agreement. Infact, there is a perspective that this agreement is a way of getting Fubara to save face. The only strength of this agreement is the fear both parties have for the president. The president is actually the power force that both parties are afraid of. Sim Fubara knows that and this agreement was made for him to break.

“They set it up in such a way that there would be a reason to move presidential power against him in a way we practice our very crude democracy in Nigeria. Look at the kind of humiliating conditions he has been given. At this point, it is a joke to even say the seats of the defected lawmakers are vacant. It is a mere wish.”