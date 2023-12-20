Ogun Lawmakers Task Commissioner To Save Communities From Flooding

The state commissioner for the environment, Ola Oresanya, has been tasked by the Ogun State House of Assembly to develop more proactive ways to guarantee better flood and erosion control to safeguard Ogun communities.

Additionally, the legislators requested that Oresanya handle instances of careless waste disposal around the State.

Naija News reports that in 2023, there was severe flooding in several Ogun communities, including Isheri, Sagamu, Abeokuta, Ilaro, Agbara, and other areas of the State.

On Wednesday, the lawmakers ordered Oresanya to solve the erosion problems in rural communities during the defense of the Ministry of Environment’s 2024 budget before the Ogun State House Committee on Finance and Appropriations.

Members of the Committee on Finance and Appropriation, chaired by Hon. Musefiu Lamidi, listed the several communities within their districts where environmental destruction had resulted from flooding and careless waste disposal by private citizens and commercial entities.

The lawmakers also warned the Ministry to strictly follow environmental regulations and launched an increased enforcement campaign throughout the State’s three senatorial districts.

The Ministry was urged to guarantee the comprehensive execution of its 2024 budget, according to a statement released by the Ogun Assembly Media.

Oresanya mentioned that the Ministry, in collaboration with certain State and Federal Agencies, has started an impact assessment of select impacted locations around the State.

The commissioner assured the Ministry would keep working toward fulfilling its primary goal of creating a safe and clean environment for everyone.