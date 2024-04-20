Gov Ododo Writes FG Over Insecurity, Flooding In Kogi

The Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has regretted the issues of insecurity and frequent flooding in certain areas of his state, urging the federal government to help address the situation.

In a statement released on Friday by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, Ismaila Isah, Governor Ododo stressed the importance of the federal government’s support during a meeting with a delegation from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) at the Government House in Lokoja.

Governor Ododo highlighted that Kogi State, a transit state that shares borders with the federal capital territory and 10 other states, urgently needs increased financial intervention from the federal government to tackle the challenges posed by insecurity and flooding effectively.

He further emphasized that if these issues are not addressed, they could significantly impact not only the federal capital, Abuja, but also the neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, a prominent human rights lawyer, Deji Ajare, has called on the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Umar Yusuf, to initiate impeachment proceedings against Governor Usman Ododo.

The request, articulated in a letter submitted through the clerk of the House on Friday, cites serious allegations of misconduct and abuse of office by the governor.

Ajare’s accusations centre around Governor Ododo’s alleged use of the state’s official motorcade to aid the escape of his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, from an arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC had surrounded Bello’s Abuja residence on Wednesday around 4:20 pm to detain him in connection to an N80.2 billion money laundering investigation.

The lawyer argued that the governor’s actions constituted the harbouring of a fugitive, obstruction of justice, and the misuse of state resources, all of which he deemed severe enough to warrant impeachment.

Following the incident, the EFCC has declared Bello wanted, and the Nigeria Immigration Service has placed him on its watchlist.

Additionally, the Inspector General of Police has ordered the withdrawal of all police units attached to Bello.

Ajare further urged the Kogi State House of Assembly to cooperate with federal authorities, ensuring that all individuals involved are available for questioning and thorough investigation, to uphold justice and accountability in the state government.