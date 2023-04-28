Anambra Residents Warned Against Flood Ahead Of The Heavy Rains

Residents of Anambra State have been warned against the floods ahead of the heavy rains this year.

Naija News gathered that the state government in a statement cautioned residents while appealing to them to prepare ahead of the forthcoming rainfalls and imminent flooding for the year.

The state government in the statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, on Friday.

Nwosu in the statement listed high risked communities, which include Ogbaru, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North, Idemili South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala local government areas.

It would be recalled that over 300 communities in six local government areas of the state were submerged underwater during the 2022 rainy season.

And as a result, several residents of the affected areas were relocated to various internally displaced person camps across the state.

However, in its bid to prepare ahead of the 2023 rainy season the state government in the statement said “The 2023 seasonal rainfall prediction and annual flood outlook by Nigerian Meteorological Agency and Nigerian Hydrological Service Agency have shown that there will be high rainfall across the country and flood this year.

“The high flood risk areas in Anambra State that could be flood hit include Ogbaru, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Onitsha North, Onitsha South, Awka North, Idemili South, Ekwusigo and Ihiala LGA

“The State Emergency Management Agency has issued the following flood mitigation measures: Make concrete plans for timely harvesting and evacuation of your farm produce and livestock to avoid losses. Do not wait until the flood comes to harvest.

“Make concrete plans to secure your household properties and essential belongings as much as possible before the flood sets in.

“Plan to get your family as well as the aged, the sick, pregnant women, infants and children evacuated well on time to safety nets (IDP camps provided by the ANSG government ) to avoid preventable loss of lives. Timely evacuation is key.

“De-silting of water channels should be done continuously as a huge amount of silt is deposited in water channels after rainfall; people should stop constructing in water plains and across water channels.

“Clear gutters and drainages, do not dispose of your trash in gutters or drainage; move to higher ground before the flood becomes neck deep. If cut off from the designated point, climb and stay on a tree or high platform.”

Speaking further, Nwosu cautioned residents against swimming in flood waters due to submerged logs, stones and the presence of dangerous reptiles.

He added that “Children should not attempt to recover any of their toys or belongings which perchance have fallen into the flood for it can drown them in the process.

“Do not drive in the flood because you can float and be carried away. Step out immediately and search for higher ground.

“Never play in flood. Do not drink or eat any food contaminated by flood water. Before the onset of the flood, deploy sandbags around buildings for flood defence.

“Avoid wet electrical equipment during flooding. Put off all electrical appliances to avoid electrocution. For more inquiries call 112.”