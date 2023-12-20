Man Killed In Zamfara For Stopping His Daughter From Marrying A Bandit

A man has been gruesomely killed in a community in Zamfara State for allegedly stopping his daughter from marrying a bandit.

The incident happened in Kwalfada, a village located in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Naija News learnt.

A resident of the area, Mallam Rabo, confirmed the incident to journalists, stating that one of the bandits had proposed marriage to a young girl from the village, but that her father vehemently rejected the proposal.

In an unexpected turn of events, the father decided to give his daughter’s hand in marriage to another man from the village, rather than the bandit.

“After the marriage was contracted, the bandits invaded the community and killed the father of the girl.

“They also asked the husband of the girl to divorce her so that their colleague could marry her.

“They threatened to kill the husband if he did not comply with the directive.

“The husband immediately divorced the wife, and she was remarried to the bandit who took her to the forest,” Rabo told The PUNCH.

Rabo expressed his distress over the prolonged period of terror inflicted upon the community by the bandits, while the authorities failed to take any measures to ensure the safety of the residents.

Story continues below advertisement



He mentioned that the bandits had recently imposed a levy of N4 million on the village.