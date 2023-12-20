Gov Mutfwang Signs 2024 Appropriation Bill Into Law

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has officially approved the 2024 appropriation bill of N314.8 billion for the state.

Naija News understands that the budget announced on Wednesday morning surpasses the previous year’s budget of N149.9 billion by N164.9 billion.

The “Budget of New Beginnings” allocates N162.3 billion for recurrent expenditure and N152.5 billion for capital expenditure.

In his remark during the presentation, Governor Mutfwang expressed his commitment to transforming Plateau into a remarkable state, stating that the budget reflects his administration’s vision for a brighter future.

He said: “We encountered a state of neglect in critical sectors and we are determined to lay a new foundation for a sustainable, excellent, and value-adding future.

“This (budget) reflects a significant step toward the comprehensive development of the state across all sectors.”

He conveyed a sense of hopefulness regarding the enhancement of people’s living conditions through the execution of the budget and encouraged citizens to back the government in order to sustain ongoing development.

“We are committed to pursuing development to elevate Plateau among the states in Nigeria. As we begin the budget implementation next year, Plateau will rise to greatness,’’ he said.

During the ceremony, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chrysanthus Dawam, highlighted that the government had initially planned to allocate N295.5 billion for the year 2024.

Story continues below advertisement



However, he mentioned that the House of Assembly had subsequently raised the budget size to N314.8 billion. Dawam further explained that the funding for this budget would come from various sources, including N38.3 billion from Internally Generated Revenue, N151.4 billion from the Federal Government allocation, and N60.2 billion from Capital Receipts, among other revenue streams.