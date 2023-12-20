Rivers: Fubara Acts On Agreement With Tinubu, Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has withdrawn his case against the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule at the State High Court sitting in Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

This comes days after Fubara met with President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and other Rivers Stakeholders in Aso Villa.

The meeting, which was fixed to end the political crisis in the state, saw Wike, Fubara, and some others sign an agreement to end the feud.

Among the agreement was for Governor Fubara to withdraw legal cases against Amaewhule’s faction.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ferdinand Orbih, at the resumed hearing on Wednesday, informed the court that he has the instruction of his client (Governor Fubara) to withdraw the matter from court following the agreement reached by the two wearing parties in the political crisis rocking the state.

Counsel to the defendants, D. O. Okoro, SAN, informed the court that he does not have the instructions of his clients to withdraw the matter.

The presiding Judge, Justice Ben Whyte, after listening to both counsels, directed that the defense counsel confer with his client in respect of the recent development as submitted by counsel to the plaintiff.

Justice Whyte, thereafter, adjourned to the 31st day of January 2024 for a report of settlement.

Governor Fubara had approached the court to secure an order, restraining the Amaewhule-led faction of the State Assembly from impeaching him.

Story continues below advertisement



Earlier in the day Amaewhule-led Assembly withdrew the impeachment notice served on Governor Fubara.