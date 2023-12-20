Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 20th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 19th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1235 and sell at N1238 on Tuesday 19th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 854 Selling Rate 855

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Oil prices surged by almost three percent on Monday as more companies halted shipping through the Red Sea due to attacks on vessels by Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

In the meantime, US stocks aimed to continue the previous week’s rally, anticipating a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve next year. However, the momentum seemed to dwindle in Asia and Europe.

On Monday, Yemen’s Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacking two “Israeli-linked” vessels in the Red Sea, part of a series of strikes targeting ships entering the Red Sea to pressure Israel over its conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Five major shipping companies, including three of the world’s largest, have rerouted their vessels from the Red Sea. British oil giant BP and Taiwan’s Evergreen joined the list of companies suspending transit on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement



Ships must traverse the Red Sea to access the Suez Canal, a critical route for cargo and oil.