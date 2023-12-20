113 Generals Retire From Service, Defence Minister Urges Armed Forces Loyalty

On Tuesday, a farewell ceremony marked the departure of 113 Nigerian Army Generals, including one General, one Lieutenant General, 67 Major Generals, and 44 Brigadier Generals.

During the Regimental Dinner Night organized to honour the newly retired and retiring senior officers of the Nigerian Army in Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, commended the Nigerian Army for its contribution to the growth of democracy in the country.

Badaru acknowledged that this accomplishment has positioned the Army as a shining example in the West African region and beyond. He encouraged other services in the region to emulate the Army’s commitment.

As per a statement on Wednesday by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the minister, urged the Army to uphold loyalty to the constitution and continue supporting the development of democracy in Nigeria.

The statement partly read, “The minister charged members of the Armed Forces to remain loyal and sustain the culture of supporting democracy in Nigeria and across the shores.

“He added that the disposition of the Armed Forces towards democracy had made it a shining example in West Africa and an influencer in the comity of nations.

“The minister noted that the occasion provided the Nigerian Army the opportunity to reflect on its service and profound dedication as demonstrated by the retired and retiring senior officers.

“He noted that the Federal Government will continue to do all within its reach to improve the well-being of serving and retired personnel.”

Badaru expressed admiration for the retired and retiring officers of the Nigerian Army, acknowledging their sacrifices and steadfast dedication to the nation’s stability.

He assured the timely disbursement of their pensions.

Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, extended gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the defence minister for their unwavering support to the Nigerian Army.

Lagbaja reiterated the unswerving loyalty of the Nigerian Army to the President and the nation in fulfilling its constitutional duties to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He advised the retired senior officers to express gratitude to God and the Nigerian Army for a successful career in the noble profession of arms, reaching the point of meritorious disengagement from active service.