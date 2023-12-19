Tinubu’s Govt Vows To End Insecurity In 2024

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has vowed to see Nigeria’s insecurity end by 2024.

The incumbent government stated this on Tuesday through the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, who declared that the federal government acknowledged the security challenges confronting the nation and is working tirelessly to resolve them.

Naija News understands that Matawalle gave the assurance while speaking at an interview with BBC Hausa today.

According to Matawalle, actions taken by the Tinubu administration on insecurity would aid in solving the incessant attacks by gunmen.

“If God willing, from now until 2024, all other security problems will be overcome,” Matawalle said while stressing that the Federal Government stood at taking steps to fight gunmen.

The minister emphasized once again that state governors grappling with security concerns are collaborating with the federal government to tackle the issue.

He urged Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State to actively engage with security agencies and the Federal Government in order to achieve success in the battle against insecurity.

“The governor of the state has never contacted me and Badaru or asked to meet with us on the security problem of his state.

“Therefore, I am calling on my governor to seek the cooperation of the security forces and the Federal Government because he cannot do the job alone.

“He should not mind what is between me and him, he should mind the people of Zamfara State. Put aside all politics and let unite to find a solution for the state,” Matawalle said.