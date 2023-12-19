Senate Gives 48-Hour Deadline For Committees To Submit Reports On 2024 Budget

The Joint National Assembly Committee on Appropriations has given a 48-hour deadline to all sub-committees to submit their reports on the 2024 budget.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu had last month, presented to the joint session of the National Assembly, N27.503trillion as total projected expenditure for 2024 fiscal year, out of which N18.324trillion is set as targeted revenue while N9.18trillion is deficit to be financed by internal and external borrowings as well as proceeds from privatization.

Meanwhile, the Sub-committees have begun submitting their reports to the Senator Olamilekan Adeola, Ogun West led APC, joint committee on Appropriations.

The Committee on Tourism chaired by Senator Ireti Kingibe and that of Diaspora and Non-Governmental Organisations headed by Sen. Victor Umeh, led in submitting their reports.

In his remarks, Adeola who urged all the sub-committees to keep to the deadline and by so doing, ensure that the National Assembly would meet the January-December budget cycle, said, “I am appealing to all my colleagues; I am ready and the deadline is Wednesday this week to receive all reports, all standing committees of the senate.

“By Wednesday, any agency or any committee that has not submitted their report before the committee, it is assumed that you are giving us the omnibus power to go ahead and treat your budget independently of that committee.

“So, we are appealing to all chairmen of various committees to please submit their reports on or before Wednesday this week.”