NDLEA Seeks Closer Collaboration With EFCC To Fight Corruption

In order to combat economic and financial crimes as well as other acts of corruption, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has asked for tighter and more robust cooperation with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

Naija News reports that while on a familiarization visit to the Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC, the recently redeployed Kaduna State Commander of the NDLEA Samaila Danmallam, said the collaboration was very important to help boost the image and the development of the country.

“Collaboration with the EFCC is very relevant and important, because in the long run, the fight against corruption will help boost the entire image and development of our country, so the EFCC should be supported in this great service meant to improve the lives of Nigerians,” he said.

The EFCC’s acting Commander in Kaduna, Aisha Abubakar, responded by expressing gratitude for the visit and recalling the EFCC and NDLEA’s long-standing cooperation, noting that “the two agencies have had course to assist each other in the course of investigating cases that fall within the mandate of either of them which led to the overall success recorded in such instances.”

Story continues below advertisement



She also reassured the newly appointed State Commander of the Commission’s ongoing dedication to providing all stakeholders with the support required to move Nigeria forward.