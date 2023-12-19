Governor Fubara Approves N100,000 Christmas Bonus For Rivers Workers

Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara has approved the sum of N100,000 as Christmas bonus for workers in Rivers State.

Announcing the development in a statement seen by Naija News on Tuesday, the state commissioner for information and communication, Warisenibo Joe Johnson detailed that the sum was approved for immediate implementation to allow Rivers workers enjoy their yuletide celebration.

“Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has approved the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100,000) as Christmas bonus for the State’s civil servants on the State payroll. Gov. Fubara gave the approval on Tuesday for immediate implementation to enable the civil servants to have a wonderful yuletide celebration,” the statement read.

Sanwo-Olu Approves Wage Award, December Bonus For Workers

Meanwhile, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, approved N35,000 wage award for the state public servants.

Naija News learnt that Sanwo-Olu also approved the payment of 50% of basic salary as an end-of-year bonus for all political appointees and public servants, employees of local governments and local council development areas, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board and the Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps.

According to Punch, the approval was contained in a circular signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Bode Agoro, with reference number CIR/HOS/’23/Vol. 1/ 109.

The circular titled ‘2023 End Of Year Bonus And Implementation Of Wage Awards’, stated that the governor approved the payments as part of his administration’s appreciation of public servants’ contribution towards the progress of the state, as well as his commitment to their welfare.

It was stated that the end-of-year bonus and the wage award which would be paid alongside December 2023 salary, would be non-taxable.