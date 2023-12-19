Supreme Court Reserves Judgments In PDP, Rhodes-Vivour Cases Against Sanwo-Olu

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, reserved judgments in appeals filed by the Governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Azeez Adediran, against the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Naija News recalls that Sanwo-Olu contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election held in March 2023.

The appeals by Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran are against the earlier judgments of the Court of Appeal in Lagos, which affirmed the two decisions of the election tribunal.

The election tribunal had dismissed their petition, challenging Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the last governorship election.

A five-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by Justice John Okoro told parties that they would be informed when the judgments are ready.

Rhodes-Vivour and Adeniran are challenging the declaration of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which declared Sanwo-Olu as the winner.

The governorship candidates are seeking to be declared the Governor of Lagos State.

The deputy governor, Femi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin and some other senior officials of the Lagos State Government witnessed the court session.