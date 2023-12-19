Atiku’s Camp Reacts To Tinubu’s Intervention In Rivers Crisis

The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s intervention in the lingering political crisis in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the president resolved the crisis during a meeting with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, former governor Peter Odili, and some other stakeholders, held at the State House in Abuja.

After the meeting held in the State House in Abuja, which lasted for three hours, eight resolutions were reached to solve the political tension in the South-South state.

Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Oma Ordu; Wike; the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; the factional Speaker of the Rivers State Assembly, Martin Amaewhule; the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Aaron Chukwuemeka, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Chairman, Tony Okocha, signed the resolution.

In a post via his verified X handle on Monday, the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation spokesman, Daniel Bwala, said the president’s directives are illegal, unconstitutional and null and void.

Bwala asked the people of Rivers State to disown the presidential directives.

He wrote: “The people of Rivers State should disown the so-called directive which is in itself illegal, unconstitutional and null and void.”