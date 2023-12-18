Tricycle Rider Rewarded With N100K For Returning N9 Million In Yobe

A 35-year-old, tricycle rider, identified as Ali Bulama, who hails from Jumbam village, Tarmuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State, has been rewarded with N100,000 for returning the sum of N9,000,000 (nine million naira) to the owner.

Naija News learnt that Bulama, in an interview with journalists, said the owner of the money, a resident of Maiduguri, boarded his tricycle in Jumbam at about 9:30pm on November 17.

The tricycle rider said upon discovering the money, he quickly searched for the owner with the help of some locals.

Bulama said the owner of the money gave him N20,000 in appreciation.

He said, “It was around 11:30 or so after I had dropped him and went back home that I saw a sack containing some items left in my tricycle.

“When I discovered that the sack contained some money, I quickly went out to search for the owner. By then, the news of the missing N9 million had already circulated in the village.

“After a while, with the help of some locals, the owner of the money was found, and I handed over the money to him.”

According to Daily Trust, the Chairman of the Yobe Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries, Maisandari Lawan, commended the tricycle operator for his honesty and presented him with a certificate of honour and N100,000 cash.