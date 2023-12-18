Sign Sexual Harassment Bill Into Law To Stop Sexual Extortion In Higher Institutions – NANS Tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been urged by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to approve the measure outlawing sexual harassment in higher education institutions.

This is in response to claims of sexual harassment that led to the suspension of the University of Calabar’s Dean of Law Faculty.

Naija News reports that the President of the Association, Pedro Chibuzo Obi, stated in a statement on Monday that “pervasive practice in our Tertiary institutions by randy lecturers who have reduced themselves to beasts” would cease if the President signed the bill.

Obi stated that everyone should take note of the recent demonstration carried out by University of Calabar students.

The statement by the NANS president read, “As an association, we feel inundated by the campaign for Nigerian President to assent the Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Bill which has been passed since 2020 by the National Assembly.

“It is very important for the President to give his assent to the bill as a long-lasting measure towards putting an end to this pervasive practice in our Tertiary institutions by randy lecturers who have turned themselves to beasts. The President must assent to this bill because our campuses are gradually becoming notoriously unsafe and hostile for our female students.

“We believe that once this bill is assented to, it will help curb this evil menace which is gradually becoming an impediment for the girl-child to access education. The UNICAL uprising against one Law Professor Cyril Ndifon and the Nnamdi Azikiwe Universe, Awka is still fresh in our memories. We believe that if the bill had been assented to, these randy lecturers would have had their days in court and serve as deterrence for others.

Story continues below advertisement



“Beyond sacking and demotion, culpable lecturers must be prosecuted in the law court. And, this can only be achieved when the President gives assent to the Special Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal Bill.”