JAMB Announces 2024 UTME/DE Registration Dates, Increases Fees

The registration dates for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) have been disclosed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a statement released on Sunday, JAMB declared that prospective candidates are now eligible to initiate the creation of their profiles on the JAMB website. The official sale of application documents is scheduled to commence on Monday, January 15, 2024.

Prospective candidates have a window of six weeks, concluding on Monday, February 26, to finalize their registration.

The examination body highlighted that the registration fee for the 2024 UTME varies based on whether a candidate intends to partake in the optional mock exam. Those opting for the mock exam will be required to pay N7,700, while those abstaining from it will incur a fee of N6,200.

“Sale of Application Documents for Foreign Candidates: $30,” it added.

JAMB has outlined specific details for individuals seeking admission through Direct Entry. The registration process for Direct Entry commences on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, and concludes on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

Additionally, JAMB has scheduled the 2024 UTME mock examination for Thursday, March 7, 2024. This mock exam allows students to assess their readiness and identify areas for improvement before the actual examination. Candidates can obtain their examination slips starting on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

The main UTME is set to span ten days, from Friday, April 19, 2024, to Monday, April 29, 2024.

“For more enquiries, kindly visit our website at http://jamb.gov.ng, our social media handles or any JAMB office near you.”