Wike Joins Fubara, Odili, Others In Meeting With Tinubu

A former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has joined his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, in a closed-door meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The State deputy governor and a former governor of the state, Peter Odili, among others are in the meeting.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was instrumental to the emergence of Governor Fubara and other elected officers from Rivers state in both the state and national assemblies in the last general elections.

Naija News gathered that Wike and his entourage arrived at about 7 pm and went straight to the President’s office where the meeting is taking place.

The disagreement between Governor Fubara and Wike has polarized the state House of Assembly leading to the emergence of factional leadership.

The meeting may not be unconnected to the recent defection of 27 members of the State House of Assembly, who are loyalists of the FCT Minister.

The lawmakers dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The crisis in the state has also seen some Comissioners in the state resign from office.