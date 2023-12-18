Anambra Is Safe, Return Home For Christmas, New Years Celebration – Soludo Tells Anambra People

Governor of Anambra State, Charles Chukwuma Soludo, has issued a heartfelt plea to its citizens, urging them to reunite with their loved ones and partake in the 2023 Christmas and New Year festivities.

He assures the people with utmost confidence that the state remains a secure and safe haven.

In a statement issued on Sunday on behalf of the governor, the Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment towards safeguarding the lives and properties of its citizens across all state regions.

According to him, Anambra is now a place of joy and tranquillity where peace, happiness, and goodwill prevail during this season and in the times to come.

The statement reads: “As you are making preparations for travels and celebrations, it is possible that you remember those dark days in Anambra State when kidnappers ruled and fear of unknown gunmen shadowed every step, and you panicked. Calm down, because those dark days are gone for good in our state.

“Governor Soludo has drastically reversed the security situation in Anambra State. He raised a shield, establishing the Ministry of Homeland Affairs dedicated to security, re-strategizing with all organs of state security agencies, and empowering vigilant warriors – your own neighbours, trained and ready as Anambra Vigilantes.

“Now, surveillance eyes are everywhere watching, joint security squads are patrolling the streets, and criminal shadows are fading.”

Nonetheless, the governor emphasized to the citizens that ensuring security is a shared duty, urging the diverse communities to be vigilant.

Additionally, he appealed to the traditional leaders, Presidents General of communities, and the public to collaborate with the government and security agencies in safeguarding the state. This collaborative effort would facilitate seamless information exchange and intelligence gathering.

He further said: “Thanks to our proactive leadership, streets once choked by touts can breathe freely again. Upper Iweka, Onitsha’s heart, now beats with newfound rhythm, free from the grip of fear. Christmas beckons, and joy fills the air.

“As security forces are standing ever vigilant and our roads are gleaming free of potholes, festive cheer will flow unfettered.

“Even the traffic will be dancing to a safer, smoother rhythm. The watchful eyes of Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency, ARTMA, will be guiding the traffic flow, while law enforcers will be standing guard against the festive frenzy. Pedestrians can stroll freely, merrymakers can relish carefree celebrations, and Christmas markets can shimmer with delight day and night, untouched by shadows of fear.

“But, should misfortune strike, fear not. Ambulances will be humming reassuringly close by, ready to respond, care and comfort. Our medical heroes will be standing on call, ensuring every heart beats with joy.

“So come home without a doubt. Governor Soludo has put all necessary, detailed measures of security of lives and property in place, hand in hand with our security agencies and our local communities.

“Together, we will celebrate Christmas and New Year bathed in peace, suffused in joy, and glowing in the warmth of homecoming.”