Allow Alumni Take Charge Of Administration Of Government Universities – Ben Bruce Tells Tinubu

Former Bayelsa Senator, Ben Murray Bruce, has advised the President Bola Tinubu-led government to allow alumni of government universities to take charge of the institution’s administration.

Issuing this advice in his common sense series, the politician argued that the university would benefit from the deep commitment and the alumni’s attachment to the institution.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker stressed that the role of the government should only be limited to funding.

Ben Bruce said, “The state of universities in our country has not come as a surprise to me, particularly due to the events that happened during the military era when government completely took over universities and secondary schools previously managed by missionaries, it is my candid opinion that the government should not be involved in running either state or federal universities or secondary schools and their role should be limited to only funding. I firmly believe that alumi should take charge of university administration.

“Following the model practiced successfully in the United States. In America, some universities governing board consist entirely of alumi, and the case of private universities, board can be elected through alumni votes or by existing board members. This approach will ensure that universities are managed like corporate organisations, allowing them to engage in business and investments. By allowing alumni to oversee university operations, the institution will benefit from the deep commitment and personal attachment that the alumi have.”