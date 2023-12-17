Rivers Government Speaks On Fubara Forcing Commissioners To Resign

The Rivers State Government on Sunday, disclosed that the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, did not force any of his commissioners to resign.

Naija News had earlier reported that some commissioners in the state resign amid the feud between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

The Commissioner for Information in the state, Joe Johnson, while speaking on Channels TV said, “Whatever their reason, I will like to say that the governor did not force, compel or ask anyone to leave.

“Those who left did so on their own volition, and according to their reasons.”

Speaking on the demolition of the state House of Assembly, the commissioner said a structural firm confirmed that the assembly complex was no longer habitable and that informed the decision of the governor to demolish the complex.

Johnson said even Wike agreed that the complex was no longer habitable, adding that his principal is a pacifist and he is doing all in his capacity to quell the crisis.

Rivers in the past few week has been faced with political drama with some lawmakers under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) dumping the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).