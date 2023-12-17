Politician Declared Dead By Party Threatens To Sue ADP, Petitions IGP, DSS Boss

A member of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Kano State, Musa Ali, has threatened to sue the party leadership for declaring him dead ahead of the 2023 elections.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday, Ali, who was the ADP House of Representatives candidate for the Nasarawa Federal constituency in Kano, claimed his party declared him dead.

The Kano-based politician alleged that the ADP leaders forged his death certificate, purportedly issued by the National Population Commission (NPC), which devastated and traumatized him for over a year.

He asserted that his alleged death also affected his campaign, noting that people kept trooping to his home to commiserate with his family while others still saw him as a ghost.

Ali said the forged NPC death certificate claimed he died on October 28, 2022, while another affidavit issued by the Kano State High Court stated that he died on July 3, 2022.

He accused the Chairman and National Secretary of the ADP, Yagabi Sani and Victor Fingesi, respectively, of forwarding a fabricated death certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the 2023 elections.

Ali, therefore, asked Sani and Fingesi to tender a public apology in five national newspapers and withdraw the false death notice or face legal action.

He said he had petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, to investigate the matter.

He said: “Following a letter dated 1st November 2022, the National Chairman of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and National Secretary, Victor Fingesi, forwarded to the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) entitled, ‘Notice of Death Certificate in Kano State and Primaries for Replacement’, I am still heartbroken, devastated and traumatized.

“People kept trooping to my home for over a year to pay condolences, particularly friends and relatives outside Kano State and the country, as the news of my purported death spread after the contemptuous ADP leader announced my demise, which also adversely affected my campaign for house of representatives Nasarawa constituency seat, Kano state.

“It has been one year of grief, pain and sorrow as some people see me as a ghost and wonder if I am alive.

“On 31st August 2022, I swore an affidavit at the high court Kano ‘that I did not and will never withdraw my candidature’.

“I am still alive and capable of being elected as a Kano member of the federal House of Representatives.”

The ADP member described the action as “despicable and irresponsible”, adding that Sani and Fingesi were aware that he was well and alive.

He added: “It is inconceivable, despicable, irresponsible and wicked for my party national chairman, Yabagi Sani and national secretary, Victor Fingesi, to write INEC announcing my demise when they knew very well that I was and still alive, more importantly, campaign vigorously for the house of representatives election.

“It is outrageous; I am yet to recover from this man’s inhumanity to man and the agony it inflicted on my family, which has affected my business. This transactional politics, politics of deceit and politics with bitterness must stop.

“It is a betrayal of confidence I reposed in the ADP national chairman, Engr Yabagi Sani, until recently the national chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC).

“Accordingly, I demand within three days a public apology published in five national newspapers and withdrawal of the offensive letter to INEC, or face legal action.”