Elukpo Wins Kogi ADP Governorship Ticket Unopposed

A legal luminary, Barrister Julius Elukpo, has emerged winner of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Primary election held in Lokoja on Friday unopposed.

Addressing the delegates from across the three senatorial Districts of the state, the National Chairman of the ADP, Engineer Yusuf Yabagi, said, in absence of competition from aspirants, the party has no qualms in upholding the lone aspirant as the standard bearer of the party in Kogi state.

Yabagi, who was represented by a party chieftain, Ben Atonko, said the election is a process and by today’s consensus election of a foremost man of integrity and impeccable character, the state would be on its path to greatness.

He noted that the process for the election of standard bearer followed due process of allowing every aspirant to test their popularity, however, aspirants decided to step down for a man described as an embodiment of character, capacity, and uprightness.

He said the Representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, National Executive officers of the party, and relevant Security Agencies were on hand to monitor the exercise.

He said, with the caliber of Elukpo who has the history and challenges of Kogi State at his fingertips will make Kogi a state to be emulated across the country.

In his remark, Elukpo commended the party for considering him worthy to fly their flag in the forthcoming Kogi state Governorship election.

He promises to focus on the completion of Ajaokuta Steel Company and the construction of bridges on rivers Niger and Benue at Lokoja to Shintaku and Bagana.

Elukpo said, his major proposition is his commitment to rule of law and order, equity, and justice, saying in pursuing these causes, he has had collision parts with those at the helm of the affairs.

He said his experience in private and public sectors lazed with impeccable character and competence, the people of the state should bury their sentiments and vote for him for the transformation of the state.