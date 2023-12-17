Ministerial Position: Appoint Lalong’s Replacement From Plateau Central – APC Chieftain Urges Tinubu

A former member of the House of Representatives, Alphonsus Komsol, has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint a new minister from the Plateau Central Senatorial Zone to replace the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong , to ensure equity.

Naija News reported that Lalong recently received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), solidifying his senatorial status.

Komsol conveyed this request through an open letter addressed to the president on Sunday, following Lalong’s resignation last Wednesday.

He emphasized the pressing need for the president to tackle various issues related to inclusiveness, geopolitics, ethnic balance, and fairness in Plateau State.

The APC stalwart stressed that the decision to appoint a new minister would significantly impact the party’s success in Plateau.

He added: “The reason for my selfless suggestion is not far-fetched: It is noteworthy that Lalong is from Plateau South Senatorial Zone, which has produced six ministers since 1999.”

It is worth noting that Komsol previously served as the Secretary of the Presidential Campaign Council’s Contact and Mobilization Committee for the North-Central Zone.

Story continues below advertisement



Additionally, he held the positions of Plateau Coordinator for the Independent Campaign Council for Asiwaju and Member of the APC’s Election Planning and Strategic Committee.