Luton Town Give Update On Tom Lockyer’s Health Conditon

Luton Town have confirmed that their captain, Tom Lockyer who suffered a cardiac arrest during a Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday, December 17, is in a stable condition.

Tom Lockyer is currently responding to treatment at the hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest that resulted in the Luton Town vs Bournemouth clash to be postponed indefinitely.

With the scoreline at 1-1 in the 65th minute, Lockyer suddenly collapsed in a terrifying scene.

Play was halted while medical personnel attended to the 29-year-old Luton defender.

Both sides were sent to the dressing room, while Lockyer was eventually taken off on a stretcher, surrounded by the medical personnel, and taken straight to the hospital.

Lockyer was greeted with a standing ovation and yells of encouragement from the Vitality Stadium fans.

Around half an hour after the incident, referee Simon Hooper confirmed the game would not restart on Saturday.

Players from both sides returned to the pitch and applauded the crowd before they left the stadium.

A statement from Luton Town read: “Our medical staff have confirmed that Tom Lockyer suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides.

“Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern, and loving messages for Locks.”