It’s Going To Be A Jungle Election In 2027 – Yunusa Tanko

The spkesman of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council in the 2023 election, Yunusa Salisu Tanko, has said there will be a jungle election in 2027 if a seriously stringent position is not taken.

Naija News reports that Tanko asserted during an interview with the Sun.

Speaking on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s alarm that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) wants to institute a one-party state in the country, considering some present controversial court rulings, Tanko said the ruling party aims to take over the 36 states even without performing.

According to the LP chieftain, APC is already targeting and strategizing for the 2027 general elections, alleging they have bought some political parties, the police institution, the judiciary and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Tanko expressed fears that many people have completely lost trust in the country’s electioneering system and the democratic system.

He said, “The target is for them (APC) to take over all states that they can manipulate themselves to take, even without performing. They are already targeting and strategizing for the 2027 general elections. They have bought over the police institution, they have bought over the INEC institution, they have already taken care of some of the political parties at the same time, and also they have taken care of the last hope institution of the common man, which is the judiciary.

“You can see the kind of ups and downs decisions and judgments that the Supreme Court and the Appeal Court are giving at the moment now, even those elections that have been adjudged to have been won by other political parties, they are doing everything that they can to ensure that they are taken away from those parties that won the election and that is totally unacceptable. And, of course, for me, it is dangerous, and it portends disaster for our democracy in Nigeria. We must speak out against this plot to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

“I do have my fears, and that is that many people will completely lose trust in our electioneering system; they no longer believe in our democratic system. And even if they want to contest an election, they will prepare for thugs; they will prepare the money to buy the electoral institution (INEC), buy the security agencies, they will prepare money so as to buy the electorate, they will also prepare money so as to buy up the press and any other persons in their way, so it’s going to be a jungle election in 2027 if we do not take a very serious stringent position. For me as a democrat, I think this is what will disparage our democratic system in no distant time if we do not rise to the critical challenge.”