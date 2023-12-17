‘I Need Prayer’ – T.B Joshua’s Widow, Evelyn Begs Church Congregation

The wife of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Evelyn Joshua, has pleaded with the church congregation for prayers as she celebrates her 55th birthday.

Naija News reports that while addressing thousands of people who trooped to the worship centre on Sunday, 17th of December, 2023, Evelyn said God is the reason for their celebration, urging them to thank God for everything.

Evelyn also noted that she needs prayers, adding that showing gratitude and not arrogance is essential.

She said, “The reason for our celebration here today is what God can do in the lives of people; in a hopeless situation, He gives them hope.

“What is good needs prayer; I need prayer. When you receive something you can never earn, it is ground for gratitude, not arrogance.”

Recall that Evelyn took over SCOAN after the unexpected death of her husband, Prophet TB Joshua, in June 2021 at the age of 57.

Meanwhile, the “Crusade in Kenya with Pastor Evelyn Joshua” was a ground-breaking event organised by the Synagogue Church of all Nations (SCOAN) that brought tens of thousands of people from all over Africa and the world for a remarkable spiritual experience. The event also featured initiatives dedicated to fostering community development and promoting environmental sustainability in Kenya.

Day 1: A Gathering of Unity and Faith

On the first day, thousands of people from all walks of life, hailing from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, and beyond Africa poured into the Kasarani Moi International Stadium in Nairobi. There was unparalleled enthusiasm and the presence of dignitaries and government officials added to the significance of the gathering.

The Prelude: Songs of Praise and Testimonies of Faith

Renowned artists Christina Shusho and Zaza Mokhethi set the stage ablaze with their soul-stirring performances. The crowd swayed to the rhythm of devotion, worship, and praise.

