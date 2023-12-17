Court Of Appeal Fixes Date To Hear Adamawa Governorship Election Case

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division had fixed Monday, December 18, 2023, for judgment in an appeal filed by Aishatu Dahiru Binani of All Progressives Congress (APC) against Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Fintiri the Adamawa governorship election winner, which dragged into a supplementary poll and some controversial moments.

At the end of the drama-filled exercise in April, Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 430,861 votes to defeat Binani, who got 398,738 votes.

Not happy with the declaration, APC and its candidate filed a petition against the election of Fintiri at the State Tribunal, alleging extensive violations of the electoral law and fraudulent voting practices in their petition.

However, the tribunal upheld the second-term victory of the incumbent governor, which Binani rejected and appealed against.

Ahead of the court ruling tomorrow, Governor Fintiri has urged his supporters and people of the state not to panic as he believes their mandate would not be altered.

Fintiri, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Humoashi Wonosiko, said: “Just like the verdict at the Tribunal, it was very clear that PDP’s Umaru Fintiri won the election, we are very optimistic that the verdict of the Appeal Court will favour us”.

“The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has fixed Monday the 18 of December for judgment following the hearing in the appeal filed by the APC Governorship Candidate, Sen. Aishatu Dahiru Binani and her party against Governor Fintiri, INEC and PDP.”

Also speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, Binani urged her supporters to remain calm, saying that the appeal court would upturn Fintiri’s election.

She said: “I strongly believe the Court of Appeal will upturn the victory of PDP”.