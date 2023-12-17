‘A Determined Leader’ – Jonathan Celebrates Buhari At 81

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with ex-president Muhammadu Buhari on his 81st birthday.

Jonathan, in a goodwill message on Saturday, which he personally signed and released to journalists by his spokesman, Ikechukwu Eze, wished his successor a long life in good health.

Jonathan described Buhari as a determined leader who has been resolute in national service and commitment to the progress of the country.

The former president also commended Buhari for his faithful stewardship of the nation.

He said: “I am pleased to join your family, friends, well-wishers and other Nigerians to congratulate you on the occasion of your 81st birthday.

“You are a determined leader who has been resolute in national service and commitment to the progress of our country.

“As you celebrate, I salute you for your faithful stewardship to Nigeria. On behalf of my family, I wish you good health, peace and joy.”