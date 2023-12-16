UK Police Re-Open Appeal On Asake’s Concert Deaths

The authorities in the United Kingdom have reopened an investigation into the unfortunate death of some Afrobeat enthusiasts at a concert by Nigerian superstar, Asake.

Naija News recalls that on December 15, 2022, the ‘Lonely At The Top’ crooner’s concert at the O2 Brixton Academy in the United Kingdom was marred by the deaths of a 33-year-old mother-of-two and security worker Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who were killed when ticketless fans tried to force their way into a concert, resulting in a stampede.

According to the Evening Standard, a 22-year-old female victim remains in hospital in a severe state a year after the sad event.

Consequently, as part of their investigation into the sad event that occurred at the O2 Academy Brixton a year ago, the police published pictures of 13 people they were trying to identify after the fatal incident.

Detective Chief Inspector, Nigel Penney, acknowledged the importance of investigating the facts of the incident and conveyed his appreciation for the assistance thus far.

He called on the named people to come forward, pointing out that they might have vital information to aid investigations.

Penney said, “We remain focused on establishing exactly what happened that tragic evening, how Rebecca and Gaby came to lose their lives and why a young woman remains in hospital in a very serious condition a year later.

“We owe it to the families who have been left heartbroken and with many unanswered questions to establish the truth about what happened to their loved ones and continue to follow the evidence where it takes us – without fear or favour.

“There were thousands of people at the venue that evening, and today I am releasing images of 13 I would like to speak to as I believe they have vital information. I urge them to get in touch as soon as possible.”

In addition, DCI Penney asked Asake concertgoers to contribute whatever video they may have, stressing the value of community involvement in providing comfort to the bereaved families. The police are still determined to find the truth about that awful event and to follow the facts.