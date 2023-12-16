Photos: Check Out Inside Of Tiwa Savage’s Newly Acquired N1.7 Billion Massion In London

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has announced her latest acquisition of N1.7 billion home in the heart of London, UK.

Naija News reports that the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner shared photos of the luxury home via her Instagram page on Saturday.

The house’s interior includes a well-equipped gym, beautiful and tastefully furnished living areas, and a cinema room.

According to the singer, she got the mansion with the help of the best house agent and was purchased seamlessly.

She wrote: “Coppes my first in London Town, with the best team. My agent @morg9nrose. My bestie and acct too @tiwaayankoya. @morgonrose, thanks for making the purchase so seamless.”

However, popular Nigerian blogger, Tundeednut, a close friend of the singer, revealed she spent N1.7 billion to acquire the house.

He added that many Nigerian celebrities reward themselves with luxury gifts after working hard.

He wrote: “Congratulating the singer who has a honorary PhD, Tunde captioned the post with: “N1,700,000,000 Billion what????? I have just noticed something about these celebrities. It seems all of them have worked so hard and it’s time to start spending, cause they are spending the money HARD!!! Wow… Tiwa is rich abeg… Wetin happen?? No wahala! Don’t envy Oo! Just rejoice for others; your turn will soon come in Jesus name. Can I get an Amen? Congratulations Tiwa Savage!”

See photos of the house below:

