No Gifts, Surprise Parties, Adverts, On My Birthday – Gov Oyebanji Tells Friends, Associates

The Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, has explicitly cautioned friends, family, well-wishers, and the general public against organizing any celebratory gestures such as surprise parties, gifts, or newspaper advertisements for his upcoming 56th birthday on Thursday, December 21st.

In lieu of traditional festivities, Governor Oyebanji has expressed his preference for individuals who wish to celebrate his birthday to channel their generosity by making monetary or material donations to benefit underprivileged children within the state.

Specifically, the Governor has specified that these contributions should be directed towards the three Government Special Schools across the state: “Government Special School for the Deaf in Ikoro-Ekiti, Government Special School for the Blind in Ikere-Ekiti, and Government Special School for the Mentally and Physically Challenged in Ido-Ekiti. Additionally, contributions are welcomed at the State Relief and Rehabilitation Centre for the Mentally Challenged in Ado-Ekiti.”

According to a statement issued by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, it is recommended that friends and well-wishers send their financial and material gifts directly to these schools. The Governor believes that such contributions will hold greater significance and contribute to a more meaningful celebration of his birthday.

Emphasizing the societal responsibility at this juncture, Governor Oyebanji stressed that citizens should actively engage in purposeful initiatives to support the less privileged in the community.

He expressed his satisfaction with the positive impact of last year’s birthday celebration, where family members, friends, and associates contributed gifts to the special schools, bringing joy to the students.

Recalling the positive outcomes from the utilization of the gifts in enhancing student welfare and upgrading facilities within the schools, the Governor expressed his hope that friends and well-wishers would once again align with his wishes this year.

He urged them to participate in spreading happiness among students with disabilities rather than organizing any personal gifts or parties.

Story continues below advertisement



As Governor Oyebanji approaches his 56th birthday on December 21, 2023, he remains committed to using the occasion as an opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate, reinforcing his dedication to social responsibility and community welfare.