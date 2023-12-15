Lawmakers Commend CDS Over Effort Against Insecurity

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defense Staff, has received praise from the House of Representatives for his “proactive” efforts in the nation’s war against insurgency.

Naija News reports that the House also praised Major General John Ochayi, the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, for “handling the academy’s affairs since his resumption in June this year professionally and transparently.”

The accolades were given by Philip Agbese, the deputy spokesperson for the House of Representatives, on Friday, in Abuja, when the two military officials appeared before the House Committee on Defense to review the 2024 military (Defense) recommendations.

Agbese stated that lawmakers were pleased with their accomplishments over the past several months.

Agbese said, “We must acknowledge the laudable achievements in fighting terrorism, insurgency and banditry in Nigeria. Since you resumed as head of the Armed Forces under the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, you have proven to be round pegs in round holes.

“You and your men have tackled insecurity head-on and we as lawmakers are proud of you, Nigerians are proud of you and I’m sure the President would be happy he didn’t make mistakes appointing you and others. We are equally proud of the NDA Commandant for the progress made so far at the academy. He is a professional, courageous and visionary officer.”

Story continues below advertisement



To combat terrorism and other forms of insecurity across the nation, he, however, called on the Armed Forces to keep refining their operations and information collection.