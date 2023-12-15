FG Launches National Workplace Policy On HIV/AIDS

In an effort to foster an inclusive, caring, and team-oriented work environment across the country, the federal government has introduced the National Workplace Policy on HIV/AIDS.

Naija News reports that the strategy, which was introduced in partnership with the International Labour Organization, is intended to strengthen communities against the threats posed by HIV/AIDS, according to a statement released on Friday by the Federal Ministry of Labor and Employment.

The strategy was introduced in Abuja by Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labor and employment, as a part of the events commemorating the 2023 World Day Against HIV/AIDS.

The policy’s introduction, according to her, marks a significant turning point in Nigeria’s efforts to create workplaces that go beyond simple locations for employment.

“This policy stands as a comprehensive framework, recognising the unique role workplaces play in the lives of individuals and communities,” she said.

According to Onyejeocha, the policy would stand for the Federal Government’s commitment to the growth of the country and the welfare of its labor force.

Declaring that the HIV/AIDS crisis necessitated a comprehensive and cooperative response, the minister urged trade unions, employers, employees, and all other relevant parties to embrace and carefully carry out the policy.

According to Onyejeocha, the theme of the 2023 World Day Against AIDS, “Let Communities Lead,” encapsulated the spirit of group efforts and the vital role that varied communities’ resilience and leadership play in the coordinated efforts to overcome the problems brought on by HIV/AIDS.