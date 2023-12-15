12 Die, Scores Injured In Plateau Tragic Truck Accident

A tragic accident that happened in the Hawan-Kibo community of Riyom Local Government Area in Plateau State, on Thursday reportedly claimed the lives of at least twelve persons.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Friday morning revealed that no fewer than 30 other people sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident that involved a truck carrying both bags of grains and individuals, which was descending a deteriorated road when it collided with a ditch.

The PUNCH quoted eyewitnesses to have observed that the trailer, while exiting Jos, crashed and spilt its contents into the ditch, causing multiple fatalities.

Confirming the incident to journalists in Jos late Thursday night, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau State, Godwin Alphonsus, said, “It was a lone crash. The trailer was carrying bags of grains and human beings. It had a brake failure and crashed into a ditch while ascending a hill. The accident happened in the afternoon on Thursday.

“Since then, our men in Hawan-Kibo have been trying to rescue the victims. From the records so far, 11 persons died on the spot while 30 persons have been rescued and taken to the hospital. Only this evening, I learnt that one of the injured victims has also given up at Gidan Way community bringing the number of the deceased persons to 12.”

The accident was deemed unfortunate by the sector commander, who urged drivers to exercise increased caution while on the road.

He emphasized the need to discourage the practice of loading vehicles intended for transporting goods with passengers simultaneously.

According to him, the commission has consistently advised against transporting passengers along with cargo.

Alphonsus emphasized that it poses a significant risk, and therefore, individuals should refrain from boarding such vehicles for their own well-being.