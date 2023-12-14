Rivers Crisis: It Is Disappointing That Wike Is Not Managing His Anointed Governor – Laolu Akande

Laolu Akande, an ex-aide to former vice president Yemi Osinbajo has faulted the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike for failing to manage his successor, Fubara Siminialayi.

Faulting the FCT minister while speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday evening, Akande said that he was disappointed that the FCT Minister could not properly manage Fubara who was his anointed candidate at the 2023 Rivers governorship election.

Akande argued that the responsibility to contain the situation was more on Wike than it is on Governor Fubara.

“It is disappointing that the FCT minister (Nyesom Wike) is not managing his ‘anointed governor’ (Siminalayi Fubara) as the responsibility is more on him than the governor,” Akande said.

Naija News reports his remarks come as several political juggernauts in the country have failed in several attempts to resolve the conflict between Governor Fubara and the FCT minister, and as members of Governor Fubara’s cabinet continue to resign.

The Rivers State Finance Commissioner, Isaac Kamalu earlier on Thursday, resigned from the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Kamalu pulled out of the cabinet on Thursday amidst the gale of resignations that have affected Rivers State in the wake of the political crisis rocking the state.

Apart from Kamalu, Naija News reports that other Commissioners have also resigned from Fubara’s cabinet within the last twenty-four hours.

Those who have resigned include the Rivers State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dax George-Kelly, the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Rivers State, Zacchaeus Adangor, the Rivers State Commissioner for Special Projects, Emeka Woke.