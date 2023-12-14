Private Companies Not Permitted To Register Vehicles In Nigeria, It Is Fraud – Police Warns

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has revealed that the police and other relevant agencies, not private companies are permitted under the law to register vehicles in Nigeria.

Making this clarification in a post on his official X account on Thursday, Adejobi warned that it is criminal and fraudulent to allow private companies or individuals to register vehicles on one’s behalf.

“No Private Company, Individual are permitted to register vehicles in Nigeria. It’s criminal and fraud. Government agencies are legally permitted to register all vehicles in Nigeria. The police and other relevant agencies are permitted under the law, not a company or individual. We are fully in charge, and we will swing into action as soon as possible,” Adejobi wrote.

The development comes a few days after the Police spokesman revealed that it was a crime to fix additional headlamps on vehicles and tricycles.

Naija News had earlier reported that the police spokesman warned that fixing additional headlamps on vehicles and tricycles could be treated as either a traffic or criminal offence depending on the magnitude of the alteration.

He also disclosed that it is an offence for vehicle owners to cover the number plates of their cars in any form.

“Yes. It’s an offence to fix additional headlamps on your vehicle or bikes, and cover your number plate in any form. You see many vehicles with more than 20 headlamps. This is not allowed. It’s an offence. It could be seen as a traffic offence or criminal offence depending on the motif or magnitude of such alterations on your vehicle identification or documents,” Adejobi wrote.