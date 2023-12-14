Peter Obi Urges FG To Cultivate Culture Of Celebrating Nigerians

The Labour Party presidential candidate at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has called on the Nigerian government at all levels to learn to celebrate those who have contributed positively to the development of the country.

Naija News reports that Obi suggested this after attending the biography book luncheon of Nigerian veteran footballer and Coach, Christian Chukwu. He lauded the former footballer for his enormous contribution to Nigerian football.

In a message issued on his official X handle, the former Anambra governor noted that honoring past heroes who have made significant contributions is a progressive culture, and that those persons can serve as role models to the younger generation.

Obi said, “Celebrating past heroes like Christian Chukwu, and indeed other past heroes, who have made significant impacts in the country, remains a progressive culture that must be adopted by the government, at all levels, and indeed all Nigerians. We must learn to celebrate those who, in many ways, contributed positively and rightly to the development of our dear nation.

“Such heroes through their exemplary lives can serve as role models to the younger generation to remain committed to our development as a nation.I thank the organizers of the event for coming up with this idea. I do hope this will be replicated across the different sectors of the economy, recognizing and appreciating inspiring personalities in education, health, economy, etc. Such trends will encourage productivity among individuals and help us to achieve the New Nigeria of our dreams.”