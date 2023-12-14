NBA Suspends Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green Indefinitely

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has received an indefinite suspension for hitting Jusuf Nurkic of the Phoenix Suns in the face.

This is the third time Draymond Green has been suspended this season and this recent suspension came during the Warriors’ 119-116 defeat to the Phoenix Suns.

His “repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts” earned him an exceptionally long suspension from the NBA.

The league said that the 33-year-old “needs to meet certain league and team conditions” before he can play again.

Note that the NBA virtually never suspends players for an extended period; instead, fines are frequently used.

Draymond Green returned to the bad books of the NBA after his swinging arm knocked down Nurkic. Immediately after the incident, the referee ruled that it was a flagrant foul 2, which is defined as “unnecessary and excessive contact” and carries an automatic dismissal.

The four-time NBA champion later apologized to Nurkic, saying he had slapped the Bosnian by mistake after swinging his arm in an attempt to draw a foul call because he thought Nurkic had unjustly held him back.

But the Suns’ player didn’t seem to be happy, asking: “What’s up with him? I’m not sure. In my opinion, that brother needs assistance.”

This episode is the most recent in a lengthy string of disciplinary actions taken against Draymond Green.

He received a five-game suspension on November 14, 2023, for headlocking Minnesota Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert.

The forward was also benched for two technical fouls against the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in November, and he was also injured during the playoffs in April after stamping on Sacramento Kings player Domantas Sabonis.

He was also punished for hitting LeBron James with a low blow during game five of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers.