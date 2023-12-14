Merge EFCC, NDLEA, Others With Police – Cop Urges FG

Advocating for enhanced law enforcement effectiveness, a police officer and author, ACP Dashuwar Tepnyakas, has proposed the integration of Nigeria’s anti-corruption bodies, the EFCC and ICPC, into a segment of the Nigeria Police Force.

Additionally, Tepnyakas suggested amalgamating the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) into the police force to eliminate redundancy, conflicts, and rivalries among these entities.

Tepnyakas articulated this proposal during a recent telephone conversation with LEADERSHIP newspaper, after the release of his 280-page book titled “Police and Administration of Criminal Justice in Nigeria.”

Former Squadron Commander 11, Police Mobile Force Càlabar, Tepnyakas emphasized that integrating these agencies with the police could lead to efficient policing for national development.

The law enforcement officer, who transitioned into writing after obtaining a PhD from the University of Jos, asserted that adopting this recommendation could restore Nigeria to its former glory if the federal government takes heed.

Tepnyakas suggested, “The EFCC and the ICPC should be amalgamated with the anti-fraud unit of the Nigeria Police Force, provided with an equivalent level of funding, and commanded by an Assistant Inspector of Police.”

Furthermore, the security operative turned author proposed merging the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) with the Traffic Warden Section of the Nigeria Police Force to enhance the institution’s strength.

He criticized the existing duplicity, conflicts, and rivalries among these agencies, deeming them counterproductive. Tepnyakas recommended the fusion of NSCDC with the police, arguing that their coexistence contradicts sections 214 and 215 of the 1999 constitution, which explicitly states that there should be only one Nigerian police force for the country.

Other aspects covered in the proposal include advocating for an improved welfare package for police personnel, better operational equipment, and the introduction of a Special Promotion system where officers are promoted solely based on their serial numbers, not on any competence measurement.