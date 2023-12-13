‘Lalong To Resign As Tinubu Minister, Set To Join Senate’

Labour and Employment Minister, Simon Lalong is expected to leave his ministerial position to assume a Senate seat, barring any last-minute change.

Following a Court of Appeal ruling affirming his win in the Plateau South Senatorial election, there are indications that Lalong is poised to join the Senate.

Naija News reports that Lalong recently received his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), solidifying his senatorial status.

Sources close to Lalong who spoke with Vanguard revealed that the former Plateau State governor and Tinubu Presidential Council director, is preparing to step into his new role in the Senate.

According to the source, “The Minister will very soon join the Senate. He will go there to ensure that President Bola Tinubu succeeds. The Senate is where the elders are and he wants to join them.

“A new younger person will be appointed by Mr President as the Minister representing Plateau State to replace His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, the Honourable Minister of Labour and Employment as soon as he resigns.

Story continues below advertisement



“You know the role played by the Minister during the campaigns, he believes in Asiwaju and is ready to contribute to ensure that the government succeeds.”