‘If You Won’t Stay In Your Office Why Did You Accept Tinubu’s Ministerial Appointment’ – Oshiomhole Tackles Uzoka

Trade Minister, Doris Uzoka, on Tuesday faced tough questions from senators while presenting her ministry’s 2024 budget.

Naija News understands that Uzoka detailed N905 million for overhead costs and N8.1 billion for capital expenditures to the joint committee on trade and investment.

The lawmaker representing Edo North senatorial district, Adams Oshiomhole, who is also a member of the committee expressed concern over a N1 billion allocation for a single trip to Geneva in the proposed budget.

Oshiomhole said, “I see that you intend to travel to Geneva next year and you have budgeted over one billion for that.

“We cannot keep going on with over-bloated teams on foreign trips. Use the experts we have in your offices in those countries to save costs.”

The lawmaker also asked the minister where the country’s balance of trade stood, especially with China.

He said, “What is our balance of trade, especially with China? Those countries importing things to Nigeria are expected to build factories in Nigeria

“We have to take advantage of our population to grow our industries.”

The minister, however, told the joint panel that her ministry does not have such records.

Uzoka said, “Sir, I regret to say that we seem to have no record of our balance of trade or at least it does not exist in the ministry and that is why we initiated a new unit called the trade intelligence unit to ensure that such data are generated and stored.”

Oshiomhole who was not satisfied with her response, told her that he did not agree with her submission.

He said, “No Madam, I do not agree that there is no data. Such data exists with the CBN, customs and other agencies.

“Sit in your office and work for Nigerians.

“I have gone there twice. You are always in the BOI. If you preferred BOI, you should have declined the president’s nomination to be a minister.”

In response, she said her office is under renovation, adding “I assure you that I can work from anywhere and give Nigerians results.”