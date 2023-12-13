Businessman Allegedly Takes His Own Life Following A N2.5 Million Betting Loss

A Nigerian entrepreneur, Onoh Chukwuka Richard, allegedly took his own life following a weekend where he suffered a N2.5 million loss in betting.

Sources indicate that he used a pesticide known as sniper and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Abia state, where a doctor on duty confirmed his demise.

Prior to his tragic end, the young man, hailing from Arochukwu Local Government Area, posted a cryptic message on his Facebook page, suggesting an impending tragedy.

Richard, recognized as a prominent figure in Abia State, expressed, “Today is my last day on earth. Going to meet my maker,” while expressing gratitude to some of his well-known friends.

In another post, the individual who took his own life lamented having used 2.5 million naira for a bet. He disclosed that he borrowed 1.2 million of the lost amount from someone and was concerned about repaying the debt.

He further voiced his concerns about how unemployment had driven him towards gambling. During a conversation with a friend, Richard mentioned the possibility of his death by the time the reader saw the chat.

Convinced that suicide was the only way to avoid confronting his creditor, Richard made the tragic decision to end his life.